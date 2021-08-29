Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: MP board opens registration widow once again for UG courses — here’s how to apply

The second round will be open for students from August 28 to September 3 (Photo: IE)

Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021: The second round has been opened for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) courses. The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has once again opened windows for students who have successfully passed class 12th and are looking for admission undergraduate courses. The students can visit MP online portal–epravesh.mponline.gov.in to get admission and dig for more information regarding the admission and courses.

The second round will be open for students from August 28 to September 3 and this time applicants will be able to fill their choices in the same time period. The first round took place on August 20 and more than 4 lakh applicants had registered for UG admissions in the first round.

Here’s how you can apply for Madhya Pradesh UG Admissions 2021

First step would be to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Online Portal, epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

Now go to the ‘Undergraduate’ section

Create your user ID and fill up the required information on application form

Next, pay the application fee and submit the form

Document verification process will begin today itself– August 29 and will conclude on September 5. Candidates are expected to receive their allotment letters by September 10. Online fee has to be submitted between September 10-14. Also, the admissions in the state would be conducted as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced 79 subjects in the UG courses from this year onwards.