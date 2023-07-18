Madhya Pradesh to set up 9,000 ‘CM Rise’ schools, says Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced to set up 9,000 ‘CM Rise’ schools with the aim to provide quality education to students.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement while inaugurating a CM Rise School in Gulana village which will be named after social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On the occasion, the chief minister launched the ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago, officials said.

The CM said the school will have a statue of Ambedkar. He also said Gulana village will henceforth be called Golana. Furthermore, CM Chouhan announced that 9,000 CM Rise schools will be set up to provide quality education and these will have ‘smart classes’ through which teachers from Delhi and Mumbai can teach students.

“Atal Tinkering Lab will also be set up in these schools for promoting innovations and creativity. The schools will have modern labs, sports grounds, among other facilities,” he said.

Chouhan said meritorious students would be given laptops in an event on July 20 as part of a state government scheme. He said his government was providing students cycles, dress, midday meals and scooties as well as paying fees to encourage them to pursue education.

