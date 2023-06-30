Madhya Pradesh to include Savarkar’s biography as compulsory subject in school syllabus

Madhya Pradesh education minister Inder Singh Parmar has announced that the government has decided to include Veer Savarkar’s biography and Bhagavad Gita Sandesh as a compulsory subject for students of the state board.

The state government has also decided to include the biographies of Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and others as a subject, the minister said.

The details of the process for the implementation are yet to be made public. The move comes before the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections that would be held around November 2023.

Prior to this, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to include Veer Savarkar’s biography as a compulsory subject for students of the state board.

According to an official statement from the UP chief minister’s office, the board has expanded its curriculum to include the life stories of 50 more great men. Notably, the UP board syllabus has undergone a significant revision.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has included his life story in the curriculum to introduce the children of the state to the country’s great men, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers, historians and great personalities who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence,” the statement said.

The revised syllabus will be included in the curriculum starting in July in schools. This subject has been made compulsory for all schools and it is mandatory for the students to pass in this subject.

With inputs from ANI