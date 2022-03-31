Madhya Pradesh to become first Indian state to start medical, engineering courses in Hindi medium: CM

Madhya Pradesh is extending medical and engineering education in Hindi. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently made the announcement that Madhya Pradesh will be the first state in the country to bridge the language barrier and provide undergraduate medical and engineering courses in Hindi.

The CM is hopeful that with this decision students will get equal opportunity for education even if they come from non-Hindi speaking backgrounds and lack expertise in the English language.

“Our talented students fail to get equal opportunity due to lack of expertise in the English language,” said Chouhan while addressing an event in Rewa and the ANI reported.

Chouhan further informed that students from Class 8 will be taught artificial intelligence (AI), a course being offered at the school level for the first time in India. A 240-hour course is being introduced for school students, he said. He promised to start imparting the most modern school education under his dream project CM Rise Schools in 350 existing government schools (100 of which have new buildings) from June 13.

The Chief Minister also announced that airport construction in Rewa will start as soon as the state government completes the formalities. He informed that the Central government has approved the budget for the expansion of the airport in Rewa. The CM is expecting investors to come and work to enrich this land.

Moreover, veterinary telemedicine facility so that livestock keepers can get advice on the phone regarding diseases of cows and other animals, the CM said in his address.