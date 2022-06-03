Madhya Pradesh plans to set up academy for Olympic sport of ‘breaking’, says welfare minister

The Madhya Pradesh government is willing to start a ‘Break Dance Academy’ in light of Olympic sports, to nurture talent, state sports and youth, said welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Thursday.The move aims to encourage a form of dancing that is recognized in Olympics as a sport under the name ‘breaking’ and will be a discipline in the 2024 Paris edition.

“As we are aiming for an international medal, the sports department is organizing talent searches in this field to evaluate them so that in future an academy of break dance can be established in the state,” the minister said.

It was included in the Olympics as it is very popular among youth and talents are being examined in many reality shows, she said.

Besides the established sports, the government aims for youth to exhibit their skills in new games as well and win medals, the minister said.

With inputs from PTI.

