Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 5, 8 exam results – How and where to download results – details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the results for Class V and VIII on Friday. According to the board, while 90.1% of students passed in Class V, nearly 82.35% of students passed in Class VIII. While girls outshined boys in both classes, students from rural areas did better than last time.

Around 15 lakh students appeared for exams in both classes. While a total of 8.26 lakh students appeared for the Class V exam, nearly 7.56 lakh students appeared for the Class VIII exam. The passing percentage was 30%.

Girls did better than boys in both classes. While 91.71% of girls passed in Class V, 84.33% of girls passed in Class VIII. Similarly, 89.28% of boys passed in Class V and 80.25% of boys passed in Class VIII.

Students who could not clear both classes will be able to appear in supplementary exams which are likely to be held between July 5, 2022 and July 9, 2022. Here’s how students can check their results:

*Students and their family members can login to the official website rskmp.in

*Now, they may click on the link showing results of Class V and VIII

*They may now enter their details, including roll numbers.

*The results of Class V and VIII will soon be displayed on the screen.

*Students or their family members can now check their results.

*They may download their results for future use.

The board in April 2022 announced the results of Class X and XII. While the pass percentage in Class X was 59.54, nearly 72.72% of students passed class XII. While Nancy Dubey (Chhattarpur) and Suchita Pandey (Satna) jointly topped Class X with 496 marks out of 500, Pragati Mittal (Sheopur) from Science stream topped Class XII with 98.8% marks.