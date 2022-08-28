Madhya Pradesh govt’s decision to teach ‘MBBS in Hindi’ raises doubt in minds of medical experts

As the Madhya Pradesh government has taken the decision to start the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course in Hindi from the academic session 2022-2023, experts in the medical field have expressed reservations over the move pointing unavailability of quality books in the language on the subject.

The decision was announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who said that from the new academic session, MBBS will be taught in Hindi at the Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College (GMC) to first year students. According to the official statement, currently, medical education is imparted only in English.

The chief minister further announced that BTech degree and polytechnic diploma courses, in six colleges each, will be taught in the Hindi language as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) from July 2022.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang claimed that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to come out with the initiative to teach MBBS in Hindi.

“We are starting MBBS course in Hindi for the first time in the country. No other state is offering medical education in the mother-tongue. Madhya Pradesh is the first to do so,” he said

Furthermore, Sarang said textbooks, especially in physiology, anatomy and biochemistry, are being prepared in Hindi for students and they will be made available soon.

However, as per the official statement, experts in the medical fraternity remain skeptical about the ‘MBBS in Hindi’ move. Bharat Chhaperwal, former vice-chancellor, Devi Ahilyabai Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) and a senior pediatrician, said, “I am not against imparting medical education in Hindi, but are quality textbooks with updated advancements in the field available for students?.”

When pointed out that in many countries like Japan, Russia, China and France, medical education is being imparted in the mother tongue, Chhaperwal said in these nations an adequate number of quality textbooks are available in their native language, which was not the case in India, the statement added.

On the other hand, Hitesh Bajpai, senior BJP leader and doctor, has supported the move. “We are committed to provide technical education in the mother tongue of students. One should not be left behind because of any language,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Sarang said textbooks for three subjects to be taught in the first year are being readied by a team of experts. “Books are being prepared in such a manner that technical terms like blood pressure, spine, heart, kidney, liver or other important body parts and related terms are written in Hindi,” Sarang said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: How HEIs can prepare for NAAC accreditation to achieve good grade in first cycle

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn