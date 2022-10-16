Madhya Pradesh government’s Hindi-medium medical education project to be launched today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will launch the Madhya Pradesh government’s project to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

According to an official statement, during the day-long visit to the state, the senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior.

He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the programme, the statement added.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned Shah is later scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior’s Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will also participate in a programme at the Mela Ground in Gwalior. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present at the event.

Shah will further inaugurate a gallery on Maratha history at the Scindias’ Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior before leaving for Delhi in the evening, officials said.

With inputs from PTI

