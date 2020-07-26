Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result 2020 date: MP Board to declare class 12 result tomorrow; details here

Over 8 lakh students sat in the 12th exams of the MP Board this year in more than 3,682 centres throughout the state.

Madhya Pradesh 12th result 2020 date: The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board (MPBSE) has announced that the result of Class 12 board examination will be declared tomorrow, July 27, tomorrow. Once declared, the MP Board Class 12 results will be available on the official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students waiting for their MPBSE 12th Results 2020 are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as they will be required to check their scores online for the information listed on it.

Over 8 lakh students sat in the 12th exams of the MP Board this year in more than 3,682 centres throughout the state. The tests were originally scheduled to take place from March 2 to 31, but due to the novel coronavirus, it was postponed midway. The pending examinations were then conducted in June following inspections with safety protocols and sufficient guidelines for social distancing were maintained. The passing percentage of students in class 12 students last year was 72.37 per cent and it is likely to go up if the trends of results that have been declared until now hold true for the MP Board class 12 board examination.

The exams that were conducted in June included the papers such as biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

Earlier on July 4, the MPSEB had announced the Class 10 result 2020, in which 62.84% of students passed successfully. Of the 9.01 lakh students who had registered for the test, 8.93 lakh appeared and 5.60 lakh candidates had their papers cleared.