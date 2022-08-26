Macquarie University announces annual scholarships of $10,000 on tuition fees

Macquarie University has announced an early acceptance scholarship of $10,000 per year to reward outstanding students in India and South Asia. According to an official statement, students who will commence their studies at Macquarie University from 2023 onwards will be eligible for this grant.

The scholarship grant will be disbursed as a $10,000 annual scholarship towards tuition fees covering all coursework degree programmes, the statement said. “This would mean a student enrolling in a four year undergraduate degree would receive $40,000 over 4 years off their total tuition fees,” it added.

According to the varsity, the applications will be accepted throughout the year. On successful completion of the application of any undergraduate or postgraduate degree, candidates will be automatically assessed for this early acceptance scholarship.

Some of the most popular study areas at Macquarie include master of management, master of business analytics, master of banking and finance, master of data science, master of information technology, master of engineering management, master of professional accounting, bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor of information technology, the varsity noted.

Eligible candidates must be a full-time international student pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree on campus, or online if affected by COVID-19 border regulations. The candidate must be a citizen of a South Asian country such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, hold a full offer from Macquarie University. In addition, the interested candidate must accept the offer letter and pay the commencement fee by the acceptance due date.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of Macquarie University.

