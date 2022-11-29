Macmillan Education India aims to provide literacy, numeracy skills among students

Macmillan Education aims to transform young lives by providing literacy and numeracy resources in line with the mission of National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat, launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to an official release, Macmillan helps students acquire knowledge, develop skills and attitudes in classrooms around the world to bring about positive and lasting change in society.

Speaking at the SOS village in Visakhapatnam, Emma Bourne, managing director, Macmillan Education – Curriculum said, “We are committed to Macmillan’s pledge of providing equal learning opportunities to children from every stratum of society. At Macmillan Education, our target is to enhance every life we touch and contribute positively to the local eco-systems. We truly believe that with a little push, people can kickstart their lives to achieve their goals and lead a better life.”

Furthermore, Rajesh Pasari, managing director, Macmillan Education India distributed dictionaries, workbooks and story books to children. He said, “We understand how transformational education is in India, and committed to provide organisations with learning resources that they could use to prepare young learners for life.”

With inputs from PTI

