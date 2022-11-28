scorecardresearch
MAA Group launches academy to offer industry focused programmes

MAA Academy has announced a diploma in digital marketing which is a 6 month offline marketing course in their campus in Domlur, Bangalore.

In addition, the diploma aims to offer a one-month internship for students.

The MAA Group has announced plans to launch the MAA Academy which aims to offer short term industry focused programmes in digital marketing, brand management, animation and multimedia, and copywriting, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the programmes are classroom based, and are conceptualised and designed to help students launch their careers in marketing communications. 

Further, the MAA Academy has announced a diploma in digital marketing which is a 6 month offline marketing course in their campus in Domlur, Bangalore. 

The programme is designed to provide students a holistic and deep understanding of the digital marketing landscape, consisting of eight modules and ending with a capstone project, the statement said.

In addition, the diploma aims to offer a one-month internship for students. “The program covers varied aspects of Digital Marketing, from an introduction and history of traditional marketing, to SEO, Mobile, and Email Marketing, along with a module around Google Marketing Platform (GMP) and Analytics,” it said.

