M3M Foundation announces 100 scholarships in performing arts

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, has announced over 100 scholarships, under the LAKSHYA programme, to provide financial help to students who are passionate about performing arts from across the country belonging to low-income families, as per an official statement.

The scholarship aims to support children and youth from the field of performing, especially from the marginalised sections of society, where there is abundant capacity, but opportunities are limited. Furthermore, it aims to foster the growth of children and youth. There are various categories in this field of any performing arts including dance, music, theatre, paintings, among others, it said.

As per the statement, the age criteria will be from five years to 25 years old. The last date for submission is February 27, 2023.