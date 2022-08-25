M3M Foundation announces 500 scholarships for economically challenged students

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, has announced 500 scholarships, under the SAAKSHAR programme. The programme aims to provide financial help to students from across the country who are economically challenged or belong to low-income families to continue and complete their education. According to an official statement, the scholarship programme is designed to help bridge the financial gap that often prevents students from pursuing their dreams of higher education.

It further added that several factors will be considered when establishing scholarship criteria for applicants, including financial needs, achievements, geographic distribution and demographic characteristics.

According to Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, the scholarship aims to provide financial aid to children of families whose annual income is below Rs 3 lakh. Students till class 8 will be able to avail 100% tuition fees, while students studying in class 9 and above will be provided with 75% of the tuition fees. The last date to apply for the scholarship is September 15, 2022.

“We, at M3M Foundation, through our scholarship programme want to harness and nourish the capabilities that lie within the children experiencing financial barriers to education. The success of the scholarship is defined by creating an environment and providing the resources for the next generation to overcome the barriers and fulfill their dreams,” Kanodia said.

In addition, the statement said that the second kind of scholarship is for meritorious students which will provide financial aid to 100 worthy students struggling financially to opt for higher professional or technical education. The students must score minimum 85% marks to get eligible for the scholarship.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has increased youth unemployment rates in India, leading to nearly 74% of young people in the age group of 18-23 without access to higher education due to reasons such as lack of funds. Thus, we hope to help address this employability problem in the best way that we can,” she added.

