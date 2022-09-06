M3M Foundation felicitates 134 primary teachers from Shamli district

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, has felicitated 134 primary teachers from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh for their contribution in the field of education. Present at the event were Virendra Singh (MLC) as the chief guest, along with Jasjit Kaur (IAS, DM), Rahul Misra (BSA), Shambhu Nath Tiwari (CDO), Aishwarya Mahajan, president, M3M Foundation, principals, headmasters, teachers, and students among others.

According to an official statement, the programme was organised on September 05, as part of the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and in collaboration with the District Basic Education department, Shamli, was implemented by DEVI Sansthan, a non-government organisation (NGO).

“Teachers’ Day marks an occasion to celebrate knowledge and to honour our teachers for their contribution as a catalyst in building our nation. Learning is a vital part of every individual’s journey to their goals. We aim to emphasise on the learning processes to promote social good and positively impact people’s lives so they can secure a better and brighter future for themselves and the nation,” Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation said.

M3M Foundation also claims to have felicitated and awarded the ‘Saakshar Scholarship’ to Diya Namdev; CBSE class 10 topper who hails from Shamli. Furthermore, Kanodia explained that this scholarship is an initiative of the Foundation to provide financial help to students from low-income families so that they can continue and complete their education.

“With this scholarship we harness and nourish the capabilities that lie within the children experiencing financial barriers to education. The success of the scholarship is defined by creating an environment and providing the resources for the next generation to overcome the barriers and fulfill their dreams,” she added.

It further added that the dignitaries shared their views on the significance of this day and the importance of a teacher’s role in shaping the youth of our country to be a good citizen.

