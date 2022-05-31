M3M Foundation launches iMpower Academy for Skills, aims to train 10,000 Haryana youth

M3M Foundation has launched iMpower Academy for Skills to train 10,000 Haryana youth for employment opportunities, particularly for the unemployed school dropouts. To identify such youth, Employability Potential Assessment (EEPA) has been conducted and based on the findings and interest shown by the youth, three months duration courses have been designed and introduced in fashion designing, beauty therapy, electric wiring and two-wheeler mechanic.

During the skill training the students will be provided with study material including audio-visual tools and other participatory methods. Further, performance of each participant will be assessed through various assignments followed by theoretical and practical examinations and individual score cards will be maintained. On successful completion of the training course, the students will receive certificated from M3M Foundation, followed by placement opportunities and even support to start their own enterprise.

The iMpower Academy for Skills training centre has been launched in Tauru and Aide-et-Action is the implementing partner, in the district of Nuh in Haryana. “It is important to engage dropout youth for gainful employment opportunities. With systematic training and orientation, such youth, not only become employable by other industries, but if they decide to open their own small business, even that becomes possible. We are targeting youth between the age of 18 and 35 years and with our association with Aide-et-Action, we are quite convinced that we will be able to provide the required skills in the most efficient manner for their gainful employability,” the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, trustee, M3M Foundation said.

The newly launched iMpower Academy for Skills training centre in Tauru was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar (IAS), deputy commissioner, Nuh. Also present on the occasion were Charles Emmanuel Ballanger – International, director general of Aide-et-Action; Ravi Pratap Singh, director – International Program Aide-et-Action; Basant Bansal, chairman M3M India and life-time trustee, M3M Foundation; Roop Bansal, director M3M India, and Payal Kanodia, trustee, M3M Foundation. The event was also attended by local leaders from more than 25 nearby villages.

