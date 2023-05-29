M.AD School of Ideas class of 2023 records 100% placements

M.Ad School of Ideas, formerly known as Miami Ad School of Ideas has announced the graduation of its Class of 2023, which has recorded 100% placements, according to an official release.

The graduates of M.Ad School have secured coveted positions at top global companies, including Netflix, DDB Mudra, Spotify, Google, Ogilvy, among others, the release added.

In addition to their impressive placements, the graduates of M.Ad School also completed internships at multiple foreign destinations, such as Germany, France, the US, and various other countries, the release further claimed.

“At M.Ad School, we take immense pride in providing our students with the necessary skills and industry exposure to excel in their careers. Our focus on practical training, industry collaborations, and a cutting-edge curriculum has empowered our graduates to not only secure positions at top global companies but also contribute meaningfully to the advertising industry,” Raj Kamble, director, M.Ad School of Ideas, stated.

M.Ad School of Ideas offers courses in Art Direction, Copywriting, and Digital Design. Through practical training, industry collaborations, and a cutting-edge curriculum, the school aims to prepare graduates to meet the demands of the industry head-on.

“The Class of 2023’s 100% placements at top global companies affirm the value of our educational approach and the talent of our students. We wish they continue to achieve such outstanding achievements in their professional journeys,” Neha Misra, dean, M.Ad School of Ideas, said.

