Lumenore partners with Apar Technologies to boost its educational user base across APAC

Lumenore, a Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics platform has partnered with Apar Technologies, a Singapore-based software services group to focus on expanding Lumenore’s user base in the education sector.

Under the agreement, Lumenore authorises Apar Technology to purchase and license products and to grant access to resell them. As their strategic partner, the Apar team will be trained and certified to develop additional dashboards to work collaboratively. Through this partnership, Lumenore is expecting to add 10,000 more users within this year.

“At Lumenore, we have the expertise and have changed the way organizations of any size in any industry do things. Our business analytics have the power to be more agile and impactful. We are delighted to partner with Apar Technologies and believe that this partnership combines the strengths of both companies and will galvanize the education sector in the APAC region. Using Lumenore’s BI at educational institutes will allow administrators to have continual access to reports, meet reporting requirements faster and more efficiently, and foster a culture of accountability and data-driven decision-making,” Naren Vijay, EVP- Growth, Lumenore said,

Lumenore is conceptualised to make analytics simple, flexible, yet incredibly powerful. The platform’s unique features such as NLQ-powered conversational analytics (‘AskMe Anything’) and Artificial Intelligence-recommended insights (‘Do you know’) have helped enterprises across the globe streamline their operations and improve speed to insight across industries. Whereas, Apar offers a range of services, including technical support and tools for business transformation, managed services, data and analytics, and assistance with the establishment of development centers.

Additionally, Lumenore is making its entire dashboard and conversational analytics available to end-users to help them make better use of the data collected. The switch to Lumenore’s BI will help these organisations to reduce their overall reporting and dashboarding cost by 30% and improve the efficiency of their reporting operations by 50%.

