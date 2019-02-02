Lucknow University result: Over 50% failed in B.Sc. first semester

This time, the number of students who have passed in B.Sc. has declined considerably (Lucknow University Official website)

The Lucknow University (LU) has released the first-semester result for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) on Friday with over 50% students failing to score the minimum passing mark.

A total of 49.91% of students in the BSc stream have cleared the first semester. Remaining 50.09% have failed.

In B.Com first semester, a total of 9.95% of students have failed. In B.A. stream, a total of 23.79% students have failed to clear the semester.

Last year, a total of 44% of students had failed to clear the B.Sc. first year.

Lucknow University B.Sc. first semester result

Students can visit the university’s website www.lkouniv.ac.in to access their result.

This time, the (Lucknow University) LU’s administration has issued a mixed result of both pass and EBP (back paper) in the BSc, whereas the results of BA and BCom pass and EBP were released separately.

This time, the number of students who have passed in B.Sc. has declined considerably. The figure is between 20 to 25%. In this case, the University has released both the pass and EBP numbers together. A total of 42.72% of the students are from pass and EBP.

Failed students to be promoted to 2nd semester

Students who have failed to pass the first semester will also get promoted to the second semester, according to the University’s policy. Students will get another opportunity to clear the semester along with the third-semester examination.