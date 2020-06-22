Lucknow University B.Ed JEE exam: New dates announced, check details

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2020.

University of Lucknow has announced the exam date for the Joint Entrance Exam for admission into the Bachelor of Education(B.Ed) courses in Uttar Pradesh. The entrance exam for admission into the B.Ed course will be conducted by the university on July 29, 2020. With the imposition of the nationwide lockdown across the country, the exam could not be conducted on its scheduled date. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2020. While announcing the new exam date, the university administration said that all the health safety and precautionary guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid-19 will be adopted at the time of the test. Students will also be asked to wear a face mask while giving the entrance test and also keep a sanitiser bottle with them.

Earlier, the university had allowed the candidates to edit their application form if they wished to change/shift their examination centre due to the travel and movement restrictions. The decision was taken as several students who resided in different cities and towns across the state for pursuing their education turned back to their hometowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The university had given the deadline of June 19. A total of 1.1 lakh students opted for a change in their entrance test throughout the state, according to reports.

With rejig in the examination centre and strict guidelines to maintain physical distancing between the candidates, the university has also made provisions to increase the number of centres across the state to conduct the entrance exam. B.Ed programme is for those candidates who want to make a career in teaching in the government and private schools across the country. Most states and central government teaching recruitment processes have also made B.Ed compulsory. Apart from the colleges affiliated with the University of Lucknow, more than another dozen varsities and colleges refer to the BEd JEE exam conducted by the University of Lucknow as a parameter for giving admissions to the candidates in the course.