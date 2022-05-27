L&T EduTech partners with AICTE to offer industry oriented courses

Larsen and Toubro EduTech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Anna University, Chennai, to offer industry oriented courses to students, the company said on Thursday. The courses will be offered to pre-final and final year students.

The learning modules offered by L&T EduTech would be featured on the AICTE website and would be accessible to engineering students across the country, a company statement said.

“We are now a new industry-led application based practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that straddles the entire gamut of engineering and technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent,” Larsen and Toubro EduTech chief executive Sabyasachi Das said.

“This new initiative of Larsen and Toubro that connects with academic institutions will create the right platform for a skill based education in engineering contributing to employment and economic upliftment in the coming days,” Velraj, vice chancellor, Anna University, said.

With inputs from PTI.