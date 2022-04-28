L&T collaborates with IIT Bombay to develop Green Hydrogen Technology

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to jointly pursue research and development work in the Green Hydrogen value chain.

“L&T has always been in the forefront to drive technological advancements and indigenisation in India across sectors. We are positioning to drive Green Hydrogen economy in India together with our partners,” S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, L&T said.

Under the agreement, both the institutions would contribute towards development of the Green Hydrogen industry in India while developing technology in this field.

“Our partners and clients are also looking forward to leveraging our capability to reduce costs and industrialise Green Hydrogen. This collaboration with IIT Bombay and its world-class technologists will support the cause of developing indigenous globally competitive technologies and nudge India towards AatmaNirbhar in Green Hydrogen technology,” Subrahmanyan added.

“Given the urgency of the climate crisis and India’s own ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2070, transition from fossil fuel to Green Hydrogen will play a key role in this goal. India’s National Hydrogen Mission is a step in the right direction, and I am confident that our partnership with L&T will result in scalable and cost-effective solutions. IIT Bombay’s endeavour is to contribute significantly to challenges of national importance, and our association with L&T to develop technologies for Green Hydrogen that can make India self-reliant in this space, is one such example,” professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay said.

The Central Government in February 2022 notified the Green Hydrogen policy aimed at boosting production of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia to help the nation become a global hub for the environmentally friendly version of the molecule. For countries like India, with its ever-increasing oil and gas import bill, Green Hydrogen will help provide crucial energy security by reducing the overall dependence on imported fossil fuels.

