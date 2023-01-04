LSAT India Exam 2023: Registration for law entrance exam to end on Jan 11; check here

Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and Pearson VUE have announced the registration dates for their law entrance exam, LSAT India. The entrance test will be offered twice in 2023 – once in January and in June. The deadline to register for the January session of LSAT India 2023 is January 11, 2023. The test will be conducted on January 22, 2023 in multiple slots. Interested candidates can register for the test at Pearson VUE’S official website.

For the unversed, LSAT India is a law entrance exam used by multiple law colleges in India for both the Under-Graduate and Post Graduate programmes. With sections on Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension, LSAT India is a standardised test for assessing the skills of law aspirants on the basis of advanced reading skills, critical thinking, and informal and deductive reasoning skills. The entrance exam carries a total of 92 questions to be answered in 2 hours 20 minutes. The scorecard of LSAT India reports a scaled score and a percentile rank.

To provide maximum access and convenience to test takers, the examination will be delivered across India through an online mode, with remote proctoring to ensure test integrity. In order to access the test from home, candidates will need to ensure that they meet all the necessary system and environment requirements before taking the test.