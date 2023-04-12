LPU boards CUET bandwagon, plans to launch new campus in 2023

The Lovely Professional University (LPU) now accepts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions to its Undergraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24. Furthermore, LPU plans to expand its presence with the launch of a new campus. “We have not zeroed down the location so far but there’s a serious thought about it,” Ashok Mittal, vice-president, Lovely Professional University, told FE Education Online. The varsity currently has a campus in Jalandhar, Punjab.

In addition to LPU’s own National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPUNEST), the CUET scores will be accepted for admissions in the new academic session. Students can seek admissions to LPU’s BA programmes such as BSc (Hons), BArch, BCA, BTech, BCA, BBA, BCom, BPT, BPharm, BHMCT, Integrated BSc-BEd, BA, Integrated BA BEd, BA LLB, BPES, BPA, B.Design and D.Lib.L.Sc. They must meet the eligibility criteria for each course to get admission. On the other hand, students who wish to apply for LPU’s Engineering, Law, and MBA courses must appear for LPUNEST.

“Last year there was a lot of confusion about whether private universities will be eligible to use this test. However, there’s more clarity on it from the University Grants Commission (UGC’s) end this year. Therefore, to begin with we have decided to open admissions to our 70 to 80% courses through CUET scores,” Mittal said.

In terms of placement, LPU Engineering students are claimed to be among the highest paid. “Recently, one of our B.Tech Computer Science Engineering pass out bagged a package of Rs three crore from a Global MNC in Germany,” Mittal claimed. He added that the Engineering programme at LPU has the highest placement outcome.

The CUET UG 2023 examination will be held between May 21-31, 2023. The admit cards for the same will be released in the second week of May, 2023. A total 168 universities are participating in CUET UG 2023. Earlier, private institutes such as BML Munjal University, GD Goenka University, Galgotias University, SRM University, among others announced to participate in CUET 2023.