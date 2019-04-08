Lovely Professional University student bags Rs 1 crore package

In probably a first for agriculture education in India, a student of Lovely Professional University, Punjab, has bagged a package of Rs 1 crore. It has been offered by Monsanto to Kavita Faman, a final year student of MSc Agriculture (Agronomy), who will join Monsanto Canada’s Manitoba office as production manager in April. The offer was made based on a preliminary test and an interview conducted by company officials. “Agri-science is at the cusp of a technology-led disruption. From innovations in biotechnology to usage of data science, the field is embracing the latest technologies and Monsanto is at the forefront of it,” said Kavita.