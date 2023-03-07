Lovely Professional University partners with Edu Brain Overseas to provide international internships

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas with the aim to provide international internship and overseas placement opportunities for its students.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Preeti Bajaj, vice chancellor, LPU, Som Sharma, director, Edu Brain Overseas, and Supria Rai, assistant director, Edu Brain Overseas, among others.

“With this collaboration we aim to provide the best-suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to LPU University students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Som Sharma said.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students with the smooth application process, help them with visa paperwork and timely submission of documents, and offer career counselling, an official release said.