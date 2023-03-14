Lovely Professional University partners with Edu Brain Overseas to offer international internships

Lovely Professional University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to offer international internships and overseas placement opportunities to the university’s students, according to an official release. “Edu Brain Overseas and Lovely Professional University aim to provide the best-suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities in to LPU University students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Som Sharma, director, Edu Brain Overseas, said.

Edu Brain Overseas UAE strives to assist students in navigating a hassle-free application process, aid with visa documentation, ensure prompt submission of necessary documents, and provide career counselling services. Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia, and New Zealand, the release mentioned.

Furthermore, it intends to assist young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills, helps to obtain global standard training, build up a global network, and develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment, the release added.