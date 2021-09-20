Lost in numbers? Maths learning deteriorated due to Covid-19, says Cuemath report

Five out of 10 parents feel that learning loss leads to forgetting basic concepts and the inability to grasp fundamentals between grade 1 and grade 5 (Representative image)

—One in every four parents of young students think that the understanding of mathematics has worsened due to the pandemic;

—87% of parents feel that edtech platforms will be as important to their children as these are today, even after schools reopen in post-Covid-19;

—57% of parents are vouching for enhanced classroom teaching to combat learning loss;

—Online learning platforms have a 1.5X preference over offline tuitions that focus more on lectures to reinforce concepts.

These are some of the findings of the Cuemath survey (done with AC Nielsen) that has highlighted learning challenges faced by students during the pandemic. It covered 1,200 samples from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, for grades from 1 to 12.

As far as mathematics is concerned, the survey noted the following:

—Four out of 10 parents of these kids feel that important foundational topics such as ‘numbers’ and ‘operations’ have become increasingly difficult to grasp for their children;

—One out of five parents of higher grades feel that ‘geometry’ and ‘mensuration’ have become difficult to comprehend during Covid-10, indicating a weaker foundational understanding of maths.

The study also highlighted that 44% of parents have reported fear of maths as a prominent factor for learning loss. This is one of the reasons why one in every three parents of children from grade 1 to grade 3 feel additional pressure while teaching their kids. Furthermore, six out of 10 parents feel that enhanced classroom teaching methods such as interactive videos, game-based learning and DIY activities by either schools or edtech platforms are lucrative solutions to address this learning loss.

Manan Khurma, founder & CEO, Cuemath, said, “We have a vision of creating #1BillionMathMinds aimed to democratise maths learning for every child across the world whose learning has been affected due to Covid-19. Maths has predominantly been directed rather than self-taught. With schools shut due to Covid-19, student progress has fallen sharply during the pandemic. This cumulative loss of learning in children will invariably have a critical impact on their future. Parents’ concerns are valid in such scenarios, and their increased confidence in edtech platforms for learning maths is very encouraging.”

Cuemath recently launched one-year free access to its maths curriculum, which, it said, is designed to supplement the school syllabus with a smart curriculum that helps with conceptual understanding of maths.