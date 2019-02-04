Looking for a career in India? You can choose from 250 options, not just 7

If students are not aware of the huge number of career options present in India, many students are bound to never find jobs, while companies will face the problem of job vacancies that cannot be filled.

Are you looking for a career for yourself? Did you know there is around 250 career option that you can pursue in the country but most of the people are just aware of 7? A recent survey by Mindler, an online career-counselling platform, has proved that majority of the students in the country are aware of just seven career paths, even though there are around 250 career options that can be pursued in India — most new and in-demand. These 250 careers include some quirky, out of the box careers that will help you pursue your hobbies as your career. This way you can work without feeling the pressure of the demanding industry.

Survey took responses from 10,000 students

The survey on the awareness of career options was conducted among 10,000 Indian students as participants. The age group of the survey ranged from 14 to 21-year-olds who hailed from all over India.

93% of students unaware of more than seven career options

The responses collected in the survey showed that a staggering 93% of the students who participated in the survey were aware of just seven career options — law, engineering, medicine, accounts and finance, design, computer applications and IT, and management. According to researchers, India has a variety of 250 career options available across 40 domains covering 5,000 job types.

Also Read: Top 5 cars in India with 100 bhp or more under Rs 10 lakh: From Tata JTP twins to Ford EcoSport

“Our research on over 10,000 students across India suggests an alarming ignorance of the career options available to students today,” said Prateek Bhargava, founder, and CEO of Mindler, who has recently launched a platform for career counselling in tier II and tier III cities across India.

Need for career counsellors

This shocking lack of awareness among Indian students regarding their future career options can spell and the death knell for the economic bonus that could have come to India due to its demographic dividend the time period where its population is young and earning.

Mindler CEO Bhargava said that India has only a limited number of trained career counsellors available who can assist and guide students to make the correct career decision among the plethora of choices available today.

Mindler aims to bring counsellors from underserved cities across India under one roof and wants to systemize the career counselling sector. To do this, the platform recently launched a ‘Partner Platform’ to reorganize the hitherto unorganized career counselling sector in tier II & tier III cities across India.