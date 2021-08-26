Looking ahead: The makings of a future classroom

Ranjit Radhakrishnan Portrait

By Ranjit Radhakrishnan

Revolutions and tectonic shifts in society have always occurred when the world is faced with unexpected challenges and events—be it the post-World War II economic expansion or the IT boom in the aftermath of the Y2K scare. With the pandemic forcing school closures and global border shut-downs, there emerged experimentation in remote learning. This experimentation only gave impetus to the already growing global edtech platforms to create better learning models and content to enable more engaging and mindful learning.

Blended and flexible learning

While the role of schools will remain undisputed, the classrooms of the future will transform the schooling experience by offering a combination of offline and online learning, and more flexibility. We will take a leap from the traditional one-to-many approach to the blended one-on-one learning experiences, providing students the best of both physical and digital worlds. Students will not be limited to streams or curriculums defined by schools and universities, but will instead be able to pick up anything that they wish to learn easily and in a cost-effective manner. Students and lifelong learners will be in control of developing their skills and understanding through online learning that is hyper-personalised, easily accessible, and specific to their individual goals.

Democratised upskilling

In the next decade or so, the dependency on schools and universities to certify the skills and knowledge acquired by a learner will ebb, with the advent of global edtech platforms democratising upskilling and learning. This will further be boosted by standardised certifications and a proven portfolio of projects and evidence of skill showcased by learners on the platform.

Adoption of tech-enabled learning at all stages

I foresee edtech to be ubiquitous for everyone at all stages of life in the future. Schools and universities will have adopted technology in the classrooms and beyond, to make both synchronous and asynchronous, always-on’ learning a reality. Powerful edtech platforms that possess the best learning models and the content will be omnipresent and enable lifelong learning.

Deeper insights into students’ learning experiences

Having the right blend of technology and data will enable edtech platforms to create digital classrooms that offer personalised learning paths for students, offer highly relevant recommendations and predict and solve their ‘real’ learning challenges. This will be a crucial step in building future classrooms, along with collecting feedback from students. The right feedback will help teachers understand the innate needs of a child and will be able to structure learning journeys for them very easily.

Dedicated learning devices

As technology evolves, so will the classrooms of the future. One of the transformational trends will be the adoption of dedicated learning devices that will serve as learning companions for students across various stages. These IoT-enabled devices will connect all major stakeholders in the learning community and provide insights into how learning is being received by students.

Immersive and interactive content

The content in classrooms of the future will be both interactive and immersive and will have a variety of formats and styles to cater to the needs of every kind of learner. Students will be able to immerse themselves in experience-oriented, visual, and real-life simulation using VR, AR and Computer Vision. With such virtual and immersive experiences, students will be able to actively learn a lot more than only reading through books and articles.

The writer is chief product officer, Byju’s