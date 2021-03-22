London universities welcome record number of Indian students

This also marks uplift in overseas students in London for the seventh consecutive year, demonstrating the UK capital’s growing appeal for prospective international students.

Overseas students are increasingly looking to London as their study destination of choice, with 2019-20 representing a record year for international students in the UK capital and reinforcing the city’s position as a top study choice on the global stage.

According to data released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the total number of international students at London’s universities has risen to 135,490, up 8.4% on last academic year to the highest level on record. This also marks uplift in overseas students in London for the seventh consecutive year, demonstrating the UK capital’s growing appeal for prospective international students.

The largest increase was seen by Indian students choosing London, with India rising from third place in 2018-19 to become the second-largest international student market this year. The data reveals that 13,435 Indian students are enrolled at London universities, up 87% on the previous year’s 7,185 students. China maintained its first place rank, while the US dropped to third.

Lalage Clay, director of Education and Talent at London & Partners, said: “These new figures are a confirmation of the status of London’s universities. The growth of Indian students choosing London demonstrates the opportunity that studying in the UK’s capital unlocks, alongside the option to remain in the UK for two years post study. Whether it’s fashion or financial economics, accountancy or art history, prospective international students know when they choose London; they are choosing a first-class education and a cultural experience like no other.”