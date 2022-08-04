Lok Sabha passes Central Universities (Amendment), Bill 2022

Lok Sabha has passed Central Universities (Amendment), Bill 2022 for conversion of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), a Deemed to be University into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a Central University.

While replying in the Lok Sabha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi always works with a vision for the future and under his leadership, a future-ready workforce ready to embrace the fourth industrial revolution and challenges of the 21st century is being prepared. He also spoke about the technological developments happening under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and said that by 2022 India will be Aatmanirbhar in the area of frontier technologies.

Pradhan mentioned that the students of future would need to learn about environment, commerce, and social sciences, in addition to STEM to succeed in the infrastructure sector. Thus a world-class, multi-disciplinary, multi-dimensional futuristic institution called Gati Shakti University has been envisioned.

Union Education Minister Pradhan spoke about the transformations taking place in the infrastructure and transport sectors including roads, railways, shipping, aviation etc. He mentioned that the growth of transport sectors, building of airports across nation in smaller cities and increasing air traffic is reflective of aspirations of the people of India. He said that the transformations taking place in the transport sector calls for building an institution to build a knowledge repository, conduct research, curate best practices, facilitate skill development, work on capacity building and facilitate the growth of transport sectors.

The Minister also spoke about the need to bring more and more youth in the mainstream education and skilling ecosystem in line with the vision of National Education Policy. Our endeavour is to create a generation of job creators and not only job seekers, he further added. Pradhan explained that a new work culture is being developed in India in which what will be promised, will be delivered. Gati Shakti is another example of that work culture, he further added.

