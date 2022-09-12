Over 100 varsities identified to incorporate courses on logistics into regular curriculums

More than 100 universities across all states and union territories (UTs) have been identified where relevant course modules on logistics can be incorporated into regular academic curriculums, an official said.

According to the statement, the move aims to create sufficient courses and programmes on logistics and supply chain management at graduate and postgraduate levels, the official added. Furthermore, at present, there are insufficient courses and programs on logistics and supply chain management at these levels.

No adequate system is in place for job role identification, competency mapping, and curriculum approval, it added.

To address these areas, on the request of the Logistics Division of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has formed a task force which focuses on developing and implementing various technical and skilling courses with the help of premier institutions across the country.

“The AICTE is also promoting various technical courses like logistics and supply chain management subjects through its approved institutions,” the statement added.

“More than 100 universities across all 36 states/UTs have been identified where relevant course modules on logistics can be incorporated into regular curriculums. Along with this, vocational and online courses on logistics are being developed for these universities to provide specialised training and education,” the official added.

The statement further added that online training courses are designed in consultation with various central ministries and departments for civil servants which will help in sensitising them on key aspects of attaining logistics ease and efficiency.

“The logistics sector employs nearly 22 million people across the country. With its ongoing rise likely to see a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10 – 12 % by 2025, the government prioritises the need to develop the country’s human resources to achieve the target of a USD 5 trillion economy,” the official said.

