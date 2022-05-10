Logically and IIIT Delhi extend partnership to combat online harm

A tech platform Logically, and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), research-orientated state university with a specialization in computer science, have announced to extend their existing research collaborations on combating online harms. The extension has been decided to continue until 2026.

As part of the partnership, the two organisations aim to conduct further research on developing advanced technologies to counter hate speech and online mis- and disinformation. According to IIIT Delhi, the partnership will also enhance multimedia analytical capabilities, including video, images and memes, as well as build multilingual models that understand regional languages in India.

The institution claims that since 2020, Logically and the Laboratory for Computational Social Systems (LCS2) at IIIT-Delhi have been collaborating on fundamental technical research on understanding the provenance, motivations, and psychology of online misinformation. It further added that over the last two years, the research focused on how society can identify and impede online misinformation and its spread.

“As expected, we have been able to show quantifiable results in the space of research to curb hate speech and mis-or disinformation. Given the success from the first phase of our collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with a prestigious institution like IIIT-Delhi,” Anil Bandhakavi, Head of Data Science, Logically, said.

“Our research capabilities and Logically’s industry experience will enable us to develop better insights in understanding online harm and its prevention across languages and various forms of media,” Tanmoy Chakraborty, associate professor, director, LCS2, head, Center for AI , IIIT-Delhi, said.

