Lockdown impact: STEPapp gets 3 lakh new users

STEPapp helps students learn mathematics and science concepts in a gamified format.

The Covid-19 lockdown has inadvertently catalysed growth for the edtech sector in India. STEPapp, a gamified learning app, has seen an increase of more than 3 lakh users since March 15. In the last four months, the app saw a total of 20 lakh downloads on Play Store and App Store.

STEPapp helps students learn mathematics and science concepts in a gamified format, mapped as per CBSE, ICSE and SSC boards. Now, the platform has decided to relaunch the app by introducing new subjects—social sciences and languages—as per education board guidelines. “The new subjects will be soon available for CBSC students. We are in process of preparing for other education boards as well,” said Praveen Tyagi, MD, Pace- IIT & Medical, and CEO & founder, EduIsFun Technologies (STEPapp).

He added that the additional features—such as segregated topics of each chapter that allow students to revise and grasp the concepts easily, simplified testing methodology to track the progress of students and dashboard that collects data on each subscribed student—available in maths and science will also be added to the newly introduced subjects.

“After seeing the great response on our app in the past few months, it is our responsibility to introduce all the subjects,” Tyagi said.

STEPapp was implemented at 14 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) a year ago and Tyagi said it helped students improve their performance in school exams, and 15 students from EMRS got selected for the National Talent Search Examination’s first round for the first time. “We’ve offered to implement STEPapp further in 11 EMRS,” he added. The central government recently issued a letter recommending STEPapp to all EMRS in India. The company has also signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu government to provide STEPapp for 10 lakh students in government schools.