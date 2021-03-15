  • MORE MARKET STATS

Loans for students in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

March 15, 2021 8:22 AM

Empoweryouth.com, the career-tech platform, is now offering education loans for students from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Empoweryouth.com, the career-tech platform, is now offering education loans for students from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. It has tied up with over 60 colleges to help their students with education loans, and already has tie-ups with ICICI, Avanse, Agile Finserv, Ez Capital, WePay and InCred for servicing these loans.

Any student who has secured admission in these 60-odd colleges (details on the website www.empoweryouth.com) can apply for student loan from the numerous options available online. The loan is available throughout the year for any year/semester that the student wants.

