LIVE UPDATES: BSE Telangana TS SSC Class 10th Results 2018 on www.manabadi.com and www.bse.telangana.gov.in – Important update for students

Important update for Telangana students.

The long wait for Telangana students will finally come to an end on Friday as Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is set to announce the Telangana SSC results 2018 on 27 April 2018. According to reports, the deputy CM of Telangana Kadiyam Srihari will officially announce declare the class 10 result. And, after the official declaration, the results will be released online on bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Also, students can check results at manabadi.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net as well.

Here are all the LIVE and LATEST UPDATES about TS SSC Class 10th Results 2018:-

7:32 PM According to latest reports cited by media, the result time has been postponed. The results will be declared at 7PM, not 10 AM.