Little Kingdom School announces 3rd branch opening in Jaipur

Little Kingdom World School has announced the opening of its new school in Jagatpura, Jaipur for the academic year 2023-24. This state-of-art facility aims to provide a safe, nurturing, and engaging learning environment to students from play group to grade eighth.

The new school will feature modern classrooms, a well-stocked library, fully-equipped science and computer labs and spacious playgrounds, an official release said. It will further provide students with the latest technology and tools to enhance their learning experience, including interactive classrooms, dance and theatre room, a mini auditorium, music and yoga room and many other facilities.

“At Little Kingdom School, we believe in providing a well-rounded education that encompasses academics and extracurricular activities. The new school will offer a wide range of sports and activities including skating, swimming, robotics, drama, music, and art. The faculty and staff are dedicated in providing high-quality education that inspires students to become lifelong learners and responsible citizens. Our teachers are highly qualified and experienced in their fields, and they bring enthusiasm and passion to the classroom every day,” officials said.