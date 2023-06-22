scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Little Kingdom School announces 3rd branch opening in Jaipur

Enrolment for the new school is now open for the academic year 2023-24 in Jagatpura, Jaipur.

Written by FE Education
The school is available from play group till grade eighth.
The school is available from play group till grade eighth.

Little Kingdom World School has announced the opening of its new school in Jagatpura, Jaipur for the academic year 2023-24. This state-of-art facility aims to provide a safe, nurturing, and engaging learning environment to students from play group to grade eighth.

The new school will feature modern classrooms, a well-stocked library, fully-equipped science and computer labs and spacious playgrounds, an official release said. It will further provide students with the latest technology and tools to enhance their learning experience, including interactive classrooms, dance and theatre room, a mini auditorium, music and yoga room and many other facilities.

“At Little Kingdom School, we believe in providing a well-rounded education that encompasses academics and extracurricular activities. The new school will offer a wide range of sports and activities including skating, swimming, robotics, drama, music, and art. The faculty and staff are dedicated in providing high-quality education that inspires students to become lifelong learners and responsible citizens. Our teachers are highly qualified and experienced in their fields, and they bring enthusiasm and passion to the classroom every day,” officials said.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 18:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS