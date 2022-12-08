List of HEIs recognised to offer online programmes for 2022-23 academic session

Amid cautionary warning to students against educational institutes and ed-techs offering online course, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new list of Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) that are allowed to deliver online degree programmes for the 2022-23 academic session.

These HEIs have been asked to comply with all provisions and amendments of UGC to offer online degrees. The last date for admission will be as notified by the commission for each academic session and HEIs are required to upload the admission details within 15 days thereafter. The full list of such HEIs can be viewed on UGC’s website.

List of recently added HEIs:

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies, Haryana

GLA University, Uttar Pradesh

Amity University, Uttar Pradesh

Courses allowed to be offered online:

The Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies has been allowed to offer rogrammes in online mode for BCA, BBA, BA Hons Economics, BCom and MCom.

GLA University has been allowed to offer online degree programmes in BCom Hons and BBA.

Amity University has been allowed to offer online courses in Bachelor of Social Work, BCom (General), BA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA Public Policy and Governance, MA English and Master of Social.