Lincoln University, TimesPro commences admission for MBA programme￼

TimesPro and Lincoln University, California, USA has started the admission process for flagship online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme, as per an official statement. The programme is scheduled to begin in February 2023.

According to the statement, the 22-month MBA from the 103-year Lincoln University-TimesPro MBA degree is a full-time programme with 540 learning hours delivered by Lincoln University faculty and professors. TimesPro will deliver LIVE lectures via Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through a Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. In addition, the learners will experience a weeklong (optional) immersion programme at Lincoln University, it said.

Furthermore, it added that during the MBA programme, learners will get internship opportunities

The Lincoln University-TimesPro MBA degree would also include exclusive masterclass sessions on managerial and leadership for personal effectiveness during the summer sessions, it said.

