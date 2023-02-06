Lighthouse Learning partners with Huron University to extend support for international education

K-12 Education Group Lighthouse Learning and Huron University, Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend support to students in their preparation to study overseas for higher education. The MoU was signed by Prajodh Rajan, co-founder and group CEO, Lighthouse Learning and Barry Craig, president, Huron University, an official release said.

Under the MoU, students from Lighthouse Learning’s K12 schools will be guided with relevant information, personalised counselling and guidance to help them choose undergraduate options at best universities globally.

The student support and engagement framework under the MoU comprises of access to University Preparation Programming, Scholarship Programmes and an Innovators Academy. The Preparation Programme covers a series of sessions such as an introduction to the university, the admissions process, academic planning, lectures, panel discussions and career design workshops, the release said. Meanwhile, the Scholarship Programme aims to reward the hard work of the students and provide them with increased access to higher education. Huron’s Innovator’s Academy further aims to help prepare students for the demands of higher education and nurtures their creativity through a disciplined and proven design thinking process.

“This partnership will give our students an edge to pursue their higher education dreams overseas. Huron University’s robust student support and engagement programmes will aid students to plan their educational journey effectively,” Prajodh Rajan, co-founder, Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the Huron’s Innovators Academy aims to provide an active and co-operative learning environment wherein students can learn in-demand skills of innovation, entrepreneurship and design thinking, as they prepare for life beyond the classroom. Students can avail of the hands-on summer camp through three different delivery options – in Canada, hybrid or virtually, the release added.