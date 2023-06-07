Lighthouse Learning collaborates with Wesleyan College in US for cross-border learnings

Lighthouse Learning, formerly known as EuroKids International, an early childhood and K-12 education group, and Wesleyan College in Georgia, US, have announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three-year partnership to enable cross-border collaboration between the institutions. As part of this partnership, the two institutions will establish a framework for mutual learning as well as promote cooperation and exchange between administrators, faculty, staff and students, including constituting the ‘Lighthouse Learning Scholarship’ to nurture students.

The MoU was signed by Prajodh Rajan, co-founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning and, Meaghan Blight, president, Wesleyan College. Through the partnership, Lighthouse Learning and Wesleyan College will work together with a shared goal of creating more equitable opportunities for learning thus improving their commitment to developing women as leaders for two societies and countries.

As part of the MoU, Wesleyan College will award two annual Lighthouse Learning Scholarships to two students from the Lighthouse Learning network of schools to study at Wesleyan College. Through in-person recruitment sessions and presentations, Wesleyan College will also provide students with assistance and support to enrol at the college. Besides the scholarships, the institutions will collaborate throughout the academic year to provide educator workshops, student sessions and panel discussions on topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion, STEM education, mindfulness in the classroom, liberal arts education, leadership development, career development, finding the best fit college, studying in the USA, among others.

“This collaboration represents our shared commitment to foster excellence in education and empower the next generation of women leaders. Together, we will forge a path of educational advancement, enabling every student to make an indelible impact on the future of our societies,” Rajan said. Furthermore, this partnership will also play a pivotal role in ensuring that deserving students have access to top-quality educational opportunities at Wesleyan College, Blight said.