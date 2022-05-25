Lighthouse Learning collaborates with Maharashtra government for Project Adarsh Anganwadi

Lighthouse Learning Group has partnered with the Maharashtra government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to implement the Project Adarsh Anganwadi. As a part of the MoU, Lighthouse Learning will transform some existing Anganwadis, expand infrastructure, bring in high-quality content and curriculum, teaching aids and conduct training sessions to enhance the skills of the staff, according to an official statement.

This project would commence from Mumbai and would be taken to other major parts of Maharashtra. “We look forward to Lighthouse Learning taking this initiative to other parts of Maharashtra so that every child will soon have access to safe and hygienic centres,” Yashomati Thakur, State Women and Child Development minister said.

Lighthouse Learning will also help to ensure that each Anganwadi has hygienic and safe surroundings for children.

“Our vision is to support and upgrade one Anganwadi for each pre-school we have in the state. It is our privilege to partner with the ministry of WCD and look forward to deeper collaborations in the future,” Prajodh Rajan, co-founder, CEO, Lighthouse Learning and Group said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Manish Sisodia meets Cambridge University faculty to discuss ongoing collaboration for training principals