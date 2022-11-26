Lighthouse Learning launches  Billabong High World School in Mumbai

Lighthouse Learning, formerly EuroKids International, has announced the launch of Billabong High World School, The School for Innovation in Mulund, Mumbai, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the schooling ecosystem at Billabong High World School is designed to build an ‘innovator mindset’ in learners.

Furthermore, the school will offer the Cambridge Curriculum (CAIE) from playgroup up to grade 10 and has a learning framework – Innoverse. The Innoverse Learning Framework comprises contemporary teaching-learning techniques such as socratic dialogue, inquiry based learning, collaborative learning, field-based learning and case study methods. The techniques will be delivered using age-appropriate learning plans, it added.

In addition, the school pedagogy integrated programme aims to focus on facilitating the innovator’s mindset, a dedicated Critical Thinking Programme, the Maker Programme, a contemporary Visual and Performing Arts Programme, a dedicated Outdoor Adventure Sports Programme and Outbound Education Programme.

