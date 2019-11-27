Liberal arts education needs to be given equal importance as science and technology: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2019 12:40:06 PM

"Liberal arts education should get equal importance as science and technology. Our universities have made progress in interdisciplinary approach," says Ram Nath Kovind.

Liberal arts education needs to be given equal importance as science and technology, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday. “Liberal arts education should get equal importance as science and technology. Our universities have made progress in interdisciplinary approach. I am happy our universities have combined courses in mathematics with music and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with animal husbandry but much more work is required on this account,” Kovind said in his address at the Higher Education Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

