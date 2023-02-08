LG should stop taking credit, misleading people, said Sisodia on principals appointments

A fresh rebuttal has been issued by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in response to remarks made by lieutenant governor VK Saxena regarding the appointment of principals at government schools, according to an official statement.

“The LG has stalled the appointment of principals by bypassing the education minister. LG is lying by claiming delay on part of the government; he has directed education department officials to report to him and not the minister,” Sisodia said.

He further added, “I had issued his response to the LG’s claims and had asked him to not play politics over the issue and instead explain why he has been delaying such crucial appointments.”

According to Sisodia, the school principals posts are vacant and the schools are running without principals. On the directions of the LG, the files with respect to appointments of school principals are not shown to the education minister. The non-appointment of principals is a failure of LG’s functioning.

He alleged that the posts of principals in these 244 schools need to be filled urgently. “There is no need to study when these schools are already functioning. It just needs a decision from the LG that all these posts need to be fulfilled immediately without any study of need for these posts,” Sisodia said.

Delhi LG VK Saxena approved the revival of 126 posts of principal or deputy education officers that had lapsed due to apathy and inaction of the aam admi party government and were lying vacant for more than two years, an official statement from the Raj Niwas said.

With inputs from ANI.