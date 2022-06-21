Lexicon MILE to offer certification programme on cryptocurrency and financial portfolio management

Lexicon MILE has launched a professional certification program on ‘Basics of Crypto Currency and Financial Portfolio Management’ at the institute.

Basics of Crypto Currency and Financial Portfolio Management is one of the ten additional certifications provided to all students as a part of their management program. All ten certifications have been integrated into the curriculum to create an opportunity for the students to acquire critical skills that will be an added advantage for their careers and future.

The course introduces and guide beginners and experienced investors on how to get started with cryptocurrency and financial portfolio management. In this course, students will learn about the crucial concepts of Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin basics, how to manage their financial portfolio, how to make data-driven investment decisions, and much more.

“At Lexicon MILE we want to ensure our students are aware and educated on all matters. Financial management, smart investments, etc. are matters which are essential to be educated on and yet many don’t know much about them. However, times are changing and today’s generation is keener on learning and educating themselves on such topics,” Jitender Kumar Sharma, director, Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence.

Raj Kapoor, the founder of India Blockchain Alliance, and a financial expert, will conduct the program and cover topics such as how to segment your money for different purposes, long-term and short-term savings goals, creation of a retirement plan, how to make wise investment decisions, how to protect your money from unforeseen events, and much more. The programme will focus on utilising digital resources and adapting to the changes in the financial market in the near future.

Read also: Simplilearn appoints Will Lin as chief marketing officer