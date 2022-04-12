Lexicon Group launches EduCrack, an online ed-tech platform for competitive exams

Lexicon Group has launched online education platform for competitive exams, EduCrack which is developed on the back of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The company claims to offer a holistic and immersive curriculum at affordable costs.



The ed-tech platform will be tutoring students for more than 15 competitive exams across various sectors, including banking, management, and public services. In addition, the learners can attend live and recorded sessions while networking with other aspirants, networking with other aspirants and taking AI-enabled tests.



“Our goal as The Lexicon Group has always been to positively impact the community, and what better way than by being the support system to the ‘future of our country and the world’. With the evolving National Education Policy and the needs of the students at large, EduCrack ensures that students from across the globe get a quality learning experience that will help them nurture their skills and efficiently prepare for any competitive exam. With cutting edge technology through the use of AI and ML and by the support of a community of mentors and educators, EduCrack will instil brilliance globally”, says Nasir Shaikh, group CEO, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit and EduCrack



According to Anand Bhushan, CEO, EduCrack, The pandemic completely disrupted the education industry, making online education a crucial catalyst for its growth. More than 3.5 million students appear for various competitive exams every year in India. However, these aspirants face several challenges and need assistance to stride ahead in their journey. “We at Lexicon identified this gap and launched EduCrack intending to provide best in class education at affordable costs and help aspirants achieve their dreams,” he added.

Read also: NMIMS ties up with Mirae Asset Foundation to offer scholarships for MBA students