Leverage Edu plans to double its workforce in next 12 months

Study abroad platform, Leverage Edu has announced that the company plans to double its workforce of 1,500 employees in the next 12 months. The company has grown 20X since January 2022 and claims to be on track to clock a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY 2023, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, Leverage Edu has hired over 1,000 employees in the last 12 months and has further quadrupled its workforce during the pandemic to strengthen teams across departments. The company is now focused on bolstering teams in counseling, marketing, operations, product and newly launched finance vertical, Fly Finance, the statement noted.

“Our hiring strategy is in sync with our growth plans, but we continue to focus on retention and employee welfare. We want Leverage Edu to be a transformational experience for everyone. We have recently introduced the eighth virtue to our culture, which is always to be ‘counselor-first’ to reinforce that the company’s values are as much people-first as they are student first,” Akshay Chaturvedi, founder, CEO, Leverage Edu, said.

Earlier in March 2022, Leverage Edu had announced its Series B fundraise of $22 million at a valuation of $120 million. Recently, Leverage Edu also partnered with One Vasco, a global travel services company with the aim to serve students in India who require assistance in processing their visa applications.

In another development, Leverage Edu has partnered with VFS Global (where applicable for the travel corridor) to provide the benefit of VAYD (Visa-at-your-doorstep) service to students.

“Visa is a core component of what students expect from us. We have always kept turnaround time for visas, and the many steps before and after that, as a key metric to gauge our own student success targets. The desire hence was to not just become world best at it, but also integrate it into our technology stack,” Chaturvedi had said.

