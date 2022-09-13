Leverage Edu partners with One Vasco to ease visa application process

Study abroad platform, Leverage Edu has partnered with One Vasco, a global travel services company with the aim to serve students in India who require assistance in processing their visa applications. The partnership further aims to significantly improve the student experience in this vital stage of the admissions process.

“As our business and impact scaled to thousands of students per intake this year, there was a very clear realisation that visa is a core component of what the student expects from us. We have always kept turnaround time for visas, and the many steps before and after that, as a key metric to gauge our own student success targets. The desire hence was to not just become world best at it, but also integrate it into our technology stack. And hence, this partnership with a company as forward looking and willing to experiment as One Vasco is!,” Akshay Chaturvedi, founder, CEO, said.

According to the official statement, under the partnership visa concierge services will be provided to all Leverage Edu students. Students will also get 24/7 access to expert advisors who will check every supporting document before assisting them in drafting and submitting the application. The statement further said that in the next few months, the One Vasco service will also be a part of the student dashboard within the ‘Study Abroad with Leverage Edu’ mobile app.

“We recognise that obtaining a visa is the final step in a long journey for the student and also for their families. Yet whist it is the last step in a process, it is also the start of a ‘dream’ to study overseas. Our responsibility is to ensure that we remove the friction from that visa application process, using our deep expertise and experience to guide and assist the student to prepare an application that is as free as possible of any feature that might attract an avoidable refusal. We look forward very much to providing such a service to each and every one of Leverage Edu’s students”, Dusty Amroliwala, chief operating officer, student services, One Vasco, said.

In another development, Leverage Edu has partnered with VFS Global (where applicable for the travel corridor) to provide the benefit of VAYD (Visa-at-your-doorstep) service to students. As per the statement, this will enable students to complete their application submission from home including biometric enrolment without visiting a visa application centre.

